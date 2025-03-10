ContestsEvents

Win A $50 Ford’s Garage Gift Card

Feeling lucky? With St. Patrick’s Day around the corner, Ford’s Garage, the neighborhood eatery designed to look and feel like a vintage, 1920s service station, is getting into the spirit…

Diana Beasley

Feeling lucky? With St. Patrick's Day around the corner, Ford's Garage, the neighborhood eatery designed to look and feel like a vintage, 1920s service station, is getting into the spirit with a limited-edition meal that's sure to rev your engines!

For a limited time, guests can enjoy the Overdrive Melt, a half-pound of grilled black angus, corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and spicy mustard on toasted rye bread, served with Ford’s fries. This St. Patrick's Day-inspired twist on a classic pairs perfectly with a refreshing pint of Guinness Draught. These specialties are from the restaurant’s Comfort Cruisin’ menu, which is available through April 7.

For more information and to view the full menu, visit www.fordsgarageusa.com

Material Terms - On Air

  • How to enter: Listen to Win
  • Dates of contest: 3/10/25 - 3/14/25
  • How winner is being selected: Caller 18
  • When the winner is being selected: 6a-3p
  • How many times a person can enter: 1
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners are being selected: 5
  • What the prize is: Gift Card
  • What the prize value is: $50
  • Who is providing the prize: Tilson PR

Ford's Garage
Diana BeasleyEditor
Related Stories
Win Mega Passes To The Collier County Fair
ContestsWin Mega Passes To The Collier County FairDiana Beasley
Win Tickets To See Big Time Rush Coming In Tampa
ContestsWin Tickets To See Big Time Rush Coming In TampaDiana Beasley
St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Diamond Head Beach Resort & Spa
ContestsSt. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Diamond Head Beach Resort & SpaDiana Beasley
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect