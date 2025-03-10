Win A $50 Ford’s Garage Gift Card

Feeling lucky? With St. Patrick's Day around the corner, Ford's Garage, the neighborhood eatery designed to look and feel like a vintage, 1920s service station, is getting into the spirit with a limited-edition meal that's sure to rev your engines!

For a limited time, guests can enjoy the Overdrive Melt, a half-pound of grilled black angus, corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and spicy mustard on toasted rye bread, served with Ford’s fries. This St. Patrick's Day-inspired twist on a classic pairs perfectly with a refreshing pint of Guinness Draught. These specialties are from the restaurant’s Comfort Cruisin’ menu, which is available through April 7.

For more information and to view the full menu, visit www.fordsgarageusa.com

