Win Mega Passes To The Collier County Fair

The 2025 Collier Fair & Exposition is BACK and ready to rock the Collier County Fairgrounds from March 20 to March 30! Get ready for the Goat & Pee Wee…

Diana Beasley

The 2025 Collier Fair & Exposition is BACK and ready to rock the Collier County Fairgrounds from March 20 to March 30!

Get ready for the Goat & Pee Wee Show, the Rabbit & Cavy Show, and the Poultry Showmanship – all packed with fun for the whole family!

Wanna skip the lines and ride all day? Listen all week on B1039 for your chance to win a 4-pack of Mega Passes!

That’s admission PLUS UNLIMITED rides.  Don’t miss the thrill, the fun, and the fair food at the 49th Annual Collier Fair! STOMP, CHOMP, and ROAR into the excitement! Tune in to B1039 and win big this week!

Material Terms - On Air

  • How to enter: Listen to Win
  • Dates of contest: 3/10/25 - 3/21/25
  • How winner is being selected: Caller 18
  • When the winner is being selected: 6a-10a
  • How many times a person can enter: 1
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners are being selected: 10
  • What the prize is: 4 mega passes
  • What the prize value is: $140
  • Who is providing the prize: Collier County Fair
