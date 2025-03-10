Win Tickets To See Big Time Rush Coming In Tampa

Big Time Rush are a multihyphenate pop phenomenon. Since the premiere of their popular eponymous Nickelodeon series in 2009, Kendall Schmidt, Carlos PenaVega, James Maslow, and Logan Henderson have become global superstars. The group has released four studio albums, including their 2010 debut, BTR, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. After becoming an overnight sensation in 2009 and starring in their own musical comedy (2012’s Big Time Movie), BTR went on hiatus in 2013, then reunited eight years later for a series of concerts and new music. BTR are a global touring force, and have sold out arenas worldwide on massively popular (and sold-out) arena tours like 2022’s Forever Tour. In 2025, the band will embark on the Big Time Rush: In Real Life Worldwide tour, during which they'll play every song from every episode of their hit Nickelodeon show.