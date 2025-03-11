4 Irish Bars In Fort Myers To Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day
It’s hard to believe but St. Patrick’s Day is coming up on Monday and if you’re looking to get out and enjoy the day, here are 4 Irish bars in Fort Myers to celebrate.
Being half Irish, I've always loved St. Patrick's Day. A day where even if you're not, everyone can have a good time drinking green beer and Irish whiskey, eating corned beef & cabbage and wearing all the green you have in your closet. My fondest memories of the holiday were when I lived in Chicago, there would be a group every year of nearly 100 people and we'd all take the train downtown and do an all day bar crawl. Some made it to the last bar and some, as you can imagine, dropped off halfway or even earlier. But we always had the best time. One day I'd like to go back and do it again. But living here in Southwest Florida, there are places to celebrate too from Punta Gorda down to Marco Island. And if you're in Fort Myers, here are 4 Irish bars to do just that.
- McGregor's Public House- This Irish pub is located at Bell Tower. When it comes to Irish food, you don't have to wait until St. Patrick's Day, it's on their menu all the time. A buddy of mine the other day recommended the Pastie Trio and I want to go back and try their Irish soup flight. But they have any Irish dish you could want from appetizers, sandwiches and entrees. And it wouldn't be an Irish pub without beer and their list is extensive.
- PaddyWagon Irish Pub- You can find this Irish pub on Six Mile Cypress. If Irish beer and whiskey is what you're looking for, you'll find it here. From Bushmills to Guinness and more.
- O'Leary's Bar & Grill- You'll find this Irish pub at the corner of Summerlin and Winkler. This is a great spot with fantastic food including some Irish favorites like a Reuben, Bangers & Mash, Shepherd's Pie, Pub Fish & Chips and more.
- Milhous Pub- This Irish Pub is right across from Jamaica Bay on 41. One Google review said "The food is always good and the beer is always cold." I can't find a full menu, but based on other reviews they do have reubens and fish & chips.
Other events in Fort Myers include:
- St. Patrick's Day Block Party: Sunday March 16 in Downtown Fort Myers from noon-8pm featuring live Irish bands, dancers, and Downtown restaurants serving traditional Irish and non-traditional food.
- Fort Myers Beach St. Patrick's Day Parade: Saturday March 15 starting at Santini Plaza. There will also be a post-parade tent event A Post Parade Tent Event will follow immediately after the parade from 11:00 – 3:00 pm at 175 Sterling Ave with music, dancing, entertainment, food trucks and free parking.
(Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)