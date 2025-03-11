4 Irish Bars In Fort Myers To Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

Being half Irish, I've always loved St. Patrick's Day. A day where even if you're not, everyone can have a good time drinking green beer and Irish whiskey, eating corned beef & cabbage and wearing all the green you have in your closet. My fondest memories of the holiday were when I lived in Chicago, there would be a group every year of nearly 100 people and we'd all take the train downtown and do an all day bar crawl. Some made it to the last bar and some, as you can imagine, dropped off halfway or even earlier. But we always had the best time. One day I'd like to go back and do it again. But living here in Southwest Florida, there are places to celebrate too from Punta Gorda down to Marco Island. And if you're in Fort Myers, here are 4 Irish bars to do just that.