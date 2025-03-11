5 TV Show Endings That Made You Throw Your Remote

Some TV show endings are the worst. If you're like most people, you've probably spent a ton of time watching a TV show that you really loved, only to have the ending completely ruin it. It's like getting slapped in the face after you’ve invested so much into the story and characters. You’ve spent years following the plot, getting attached to the characters and their struggles, and then... BOOM! The last few minutes leave you staring at the screen, thinking, “What just happened?”

Some endings make no sense, others feel rushed, and then there are those plot twists that were supposed to be clever but just make you feel like you’ve been tricked. You’re left thinking, “I could’ve written a better ending myself!”

It’s frustrating, right? You stick with the show for so long, watching characters grow and go through all sorts of challenges. But in the end, it all falls apart. Suddenly, you wonder why you bothered getting invested in the first place if the ending just makes you regret it.

These bad endings are the ones that fans still talk about, years later. And the worst part? A bad finale can completely change how you see the whole show. All those great seasons you loved? Now they don’t feel so good because of the awful way everything ended.

Let’s dive into some of the most hated TV show endings—ones that had fans asking for their time back, starting petitions, and even swearing off TV forever. It’s tough to feel like you’ve got closure when the finale feels like it was thrown together at the last minute. These shows should have left us saying, “That was a great ride,” not “I can’t believe I wasted all that time.”

Worst TV Show Endings:

Game of Thrones (2019)

The whole world was glued to Game of Thrones, waiting for eight seasons to see how this massive story would end. But when it finally wrapped up, fans were furious. Bran becoming king? Daenerys snapping like that? It didn’t feel earned, and fans were left shaking their heads. The whole thing felt rushed, and instead of satisfying long-term fans, it left a bad taste in everyone’s mouth.

2. How I Met Your Mother (2014)

For nine seasons, Ted Mosby told his kids the story of how he met their mother. Everyone was waiting for that magical moment. And then… she dies, and it’s all about Robin? Fans weren’t having it. All that buildup, and they end the show with a “surprise” twist that left a lot of viewers pissed off.

3. Dexter (2013, 2021)

Dexter’s original ending was so bad that they had to make a whole new season to fix it. Seriously, a lumberjack? Fans felt completely let down after all those years of dark, thrilling storylines, only for Dexter to end up chopping wood. It was like the writers didn’t know what to do anymore.



4. Lost (2010)

“Lost” was all about mystery, twists, and turns. And then, at the end, they drop this “they were dead the whole time” reveal. Fans were left scratching their heads, wondering what the hell was real and what wasn’t. It raised more questions than it answered.