If You Love Girl Scout Cookies, You Have To Try This New Frosty At Wendy’s

Even though the end has come for Girl Scout cookies, you can still get your fix with a new Frosty at Wendy's.

I was driving home yesterday in Fort Myers and it hit me that the last day for Girl Scout cookies was Sunday. I was kicking myself that I didn't stop to get one more box of Thin Mints and one more of the Samoas, my two favorites. But then I remembered that Wendy's just started serving the new Thin Mints Frosty, so I decided to grab one. And let me tell you, it hit the spot and satisfied my Thin Mint cookie craving in a big way.

I've always been a fan of the Wendy's Frosty, and make it a Thin Mints Frosty and I figured it had to be good. And it is! You can get either chocolate or vanilla, I chose vanilla, and they add in this mint chocolate cookie crumble sauce. It tasted identical to the Thin Mint cookies, I just wish there was more of it actually in the ice cream and not just on the walls of the cup. It came out looking more like a hot fudge sundae than a Frosty. I did eventually stir it all in and that was the better way to go. I really liked the flavor though.

National Girl Scout Day is tomorrow, so to celebrate, all this week you can get a free one. Just download the Wendy's app and with a purchase you can get a free small Thin Mints Frosty.