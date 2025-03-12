Leprechaun in the Tree: A St. Patrick’s Day Legend

If you’ve lived in Florida long enough, you know we’ve got our fair share of weird stories. But nothing—and I mean nothing—tops what happened in Mobile, Alabama, in 2006. Imagine a whole neighborhood standing around, pointing at a tree, claiming they saw a leprechaun. Sounds crazy, right? Well, it actually made the news, and the clip became one of the first viral videos on YouTube.

I remember seeing this video for the first time and thinking, is this real life? A news crew from NBC 15 Mobile went out to investigate, and what they found was absolute chaos. Dozens of people were gathered around, hyping up the sighting. Some swore they saw a little man dressed in green, peeking out from the branches. Others claimed the leprechaun was guarding a pot of gold hidden nearby. And then there was that one guy—completely serious—holding up a leprechaun flute that he said was passed down from his Irish ancestors.

But the best part? The police sketch. If you haven’t seen it, imagine a kindergarten drawing of a stick figure with a hat. That’s it. That’s the famous Mobile Leprechaun sketch that had the whole internet laughing for years.

So, was it real? Probably not. Some say it was a prank that spiraled out of control. Others think it was just a bunch of people having fun on St. Patrick’s Day. Either way, it became legendary. Even down here in Florida, people still talk about it every March. If you haven’t seen the video, do yourself a favor—watch it. You won’t regret it.

Leprechaun Legend: