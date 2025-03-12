The new season of American Idol premiered on Sunday and a Naples man got the coveted Golden Ticket.

It may be hard to believe but American Idol just started its 23rd season. I'm extra excited about it this year because a guy from Naples it on the show. I talked to 18 year-old Kobyn Melton, (AKA Insite) ahead of his audition that aired on Sunday. He said this has been a dream of his for a long time. A casting director actually came across his profile on Instagram, which has many videos of him singing, and invited him to audition. And after what happened on Sunday, I'm sure he's glad he did.

Naples Man Gets Coveted Golden Ticket on American Idol

If you've seen American Idol, you know the importance of song choice in not only the auditions, but in the live shows as well. Sometimes that really can make or break you. When I talked to Insite, he was saying how when it comes to his musical preference, he tends to like the heavier stuff and wanted to do something that would set him apart. And he did just that singing both a song by Korn and Drowning Pool's "Let the Bodies Hit the Floor". And Carrie Underwood got into it too saying "That was high school for me!" Luke Bryan's face though was hilarious, you can tell that's not exactly his speed.

His song choices paid off as Insite got the coveted Golden Ticket! What does that mean? That he's going to Hollywood! As a rock music lover myself, I don't think it gets represented nearly enough, so I can't wait to see what he does next. I'm also curious to see if he's caught the interest of any big bands looking for a new singer. I have a feeling this guy is gonna go far.

Locally, Insite is a drum and vocal instructor at School of Rock Naples.