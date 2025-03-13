5 Music Videos That Made Superhero Movies Even Cooler

Superhero movies and music videos go together perfectly. Back in the day, if a big comic book movie was dropping, you could bet there’d be a music video with it. And not just any music video—one that made you feel like you were in the movie. These weren’t just random songs stuck in the credits. These were events. You’d turn on MTV (back when it actually played music), and boom—there’s a video with your favorite superhero flying around while some artist sang their heart out.

I miss that.

Nowadays, it’s all orchestras and instrumentals, which is cool, I guess. But nothing hits like a rock song playing while Spider-Man swings through New York. Or a moody R&B singer standing on a rooftop while Batman broods in the background. That was the vibe. These songs weren’t just tied to the movies, they became part of them. Like, tell me you don’t think of Spider-Man the second you hear "Hero" by Chad Kroeger. Or that you don’t immediately picture Gotham when "Kiss From A Rose" starts playing. These songs were more than just marketing. They were iconic.

And some artists? They took it further. Prince didn’t just make a song for Batman (1989)—he became the Joker in Partyman. Eminem? He made himself the hero and the villain in "Houdini." And Sunflower? That song is forever linked to Miles Morales.

So let’s talk about five music videos that weren’t just songs—they were superhero moments. Whether they were promoting a movie or just feeding into that comic book energy, these are the ones that got it right.

5 Superhero Music Videos We Love:

Chad Kroeger - "Hero"

This song is basically the Spider-Man anthem. Released for the 2002 Spider-Man movie, it’s got all the early-2000s rock energy you could ever want. The video cuts between Chad Kroeger belting it out on a rooftop and scenes of Spider-Man doing his thing, making it impossible to hear this song without picturing Tobey Maguire swinging through NYC.

Eminem - "Houdini"

Eminem pulls off a superhero move of his own were he's battling his younger self. Slim Shady from 2002 time-travels to the present, causing all kinds of chaos. Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, and Snoop Dogg show up to help, but it’s Eminem vs. Eminem in a battle of the ages.

Prince - "Partyman"

Prince as the Joker? Say less. This video is straight out of Batman (1989), with Prince channeling Jack Nicholson’s version of the Clown Prince of Crime. It’s funky, chaotic, and exactly what you’d expect from Prince taking over Gotham’s art museum.

Post Malone & Swae Lee - "Sunflower"

This one’s got Spider-Verse all over it. Not only is it in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, but the video itself features animated Miles Morales clips mixed with Post and Swae vibing. It’s smooth, chill, and forever linked to one of the best Spider-Man movies ever made.

Seal - "Kiss From A Rose"

The most dramatic superhero song of all time. This Batman Forever classic is pure ‘90s nostalgia, with Seal singing on a rooftop like he’s serenading Gotham itself. The video includes shots of Val Kilmer’s Batman brooding, because of course it does.