St. Patrick's Day weekend is a big one for partying and AAA is offering free tows in Southwest Florida.

St. Patrick's Day falls on a Monday this year, so that means this weekend will be full of fun festivities. From parades to bar crawls, it's a fun holiday, and one that includes a lot of drinking. When you think St. Patrick's Day there's green beer, Irish Whiskey and shots like Irish Car Bombs. And of course if you're going to be drinking, it's best to arrange for a sober driver or call an Uber or Lyft. But AAA knows that sometimes things can happen, which is why they're offering free tows this weekend.

AAA Is Offering Free Tows For St. Patrick's Day Weekend In Southwest Florida

Much like they've done over the holidays, AAA is once again offering free tows for St. Patrick's Day weekend with their "Tow To Go" program. It will kick off tomorrow, Friday March 14 at 6pm and go through 6am on Tuesday March 18.

AAA has been providing this service for over 25 years to provide a safe alternative for those that have no other option to get home after drinking. So how does it work? When you call Tow to Go, AAA will send out a tow truck to take you and your vehicle home or to a safe location within a 10-mile radius. And while the service is 100% free, tows cannot be scheduled as it's only to be used as a last resort if you have no other way to get home safely.

AAA spokeswoman Megan Cooper said in a press release: “We’re proud to be that last line of defense, keeping people from driving impaired. We also remain committed to educating the public that it’s important to find a safe ride before drinking alcohol or taking drugs. This is critical so motorists are not in the position of having to decide if they’re sober enough to drive.”