B1039 ESPN SWFL Basketball Mayhem presented by Gavin’s ACE

It's time again to fill out that bracket. This year, you've got a chance to score $1,000,000 playing the B1039 Basketball Mayhem contest. The odds of someone getting a perfect bracket are daunting so we want to make sure someone here in Southwest Florida wins something amazing.

To do that, we're giving you a second chance...and a third chance!

If your bracket busts, or even if it doesn't, that's okay! You can fill out a new bracket for a chance to win a $100 gift card to Gavin’s ACE Hardware when we get down to 16 teams and again when we get down to 4 teams!

  • Dates of contests: 3/17/25 - 4/8/25
  • How winner is being selected: Winner of final 16 bracket and winner of last 4 bracket
  • When the winners are being selected: 4/8/25
  • How many times a person can enter: (1) last chance at 16 teams bracket, (1) last chance at 4 teams bracket
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners are being selected: 2 winners, 1 for last chance at 16 teams bracket, 1 for last chance at 4 teams bracket
  • What the prize is: Gavin's ACE Hardware Gift Card
  • What the prize value is: $100
  • Who is providing the prize:  Gavin's ACE Hardware
