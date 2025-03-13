B1039 Basketball Mayhem presented by Gavin’s ACE Hardware
It’s time again to fill out that bracket. This year, you’ve got a chance to score $1,000,000 playing the ESPN SWFL Basketball Mayhem contest. The odds of someone getting a…
In partnership with
Gavin’s ACE Hardware
It's time again to fill out that bracket. This year, you've got a chance to score $1,000,000 playing the ESPN SWFL Basketball Mayhem contest. The odds of someone getting a perfect bracket are daunting so we want to make sure someone here in Southwest Florida wins something amazing.
To do that, we're giving you a second chance!
If your bracket busts, or even if it doesn't, that's okay! You can fill out a new bracket for a chance to win a $100 gift card to Gavin’s ACE Hardware when we get down to 16 teams!
Material Terms: Online
- Dates of contests: 3/17/25 - 4/8/25
- How winners are being selected: Winner of full bracket and Final 16 bracket
- When the winners are being selected: 4/8/25
- How many times a person can enter: (1) full bracket, (1) last chance at 16 teams bracket
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners are being selected: 2 winners, 1 for full bracket, 1 for last chance at 16 teams bracket
- What the prize is: Gavin's ACE Hardware Gift Card
- What the prize value is: $100
- Who is providing the prize: Gavin's ACE Hardware