Epic Universe opens May 22 and single day tickets to the park are on sale now.

It's been years of anticipation. Construction on Universal's newest theme park, Epic Universe, began back in 2019 and in just over 2 months, it will finally open to the public. I'm a huge fan of Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure, so I can't wait to check out Epic Universe. There is so much to look forward to, from new rides, character meet and greets, shows, menu items and more. And if you've been patiently for single day tickets to become available, the wait is over.

Single Day Tickets To Epic Universe Are On Sale Now

It's been the big topic of discussion among theme park fans. When will single day tickets for Epic Universe go on sale? The answer is now. Up until this point, the only tickets available were single day tickets to annual pass holders, or a 3-day ticket that includes 1 day at Epic and 2 days at the other parks. But yesterday, Universal opened up single day tickets to everyone. Because the park opens May 22, tickets for May are sold out, but tickets are available starting June 1 and through the rest of 2025. There is also a 2-day Epic Universe ticket that includes 1 day at Epic and 1 day at another park, and the Florida resident discount does apply to that ticket.

What can you expect at Epic Universe? The Wizarding World of Harry Potter- Ministry of Magic, Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon- Isle of Berk, Dark Universe and Celestial Park.

There are also 3 new hotels opened with Epic Universe: Helios Grand Hotel, Stella Nova Resort and Terra Luna Resort.

So much to get excited for!