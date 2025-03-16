Superheroes Do Ads: 5 Commercials You Can’t Miss

Superheroes are my thing, man. Movies, comics, cartoons—I’m all about it. There’s just something about larger-than-life characters flying around, punching bad guys, and saving the day that never gets old. But you know what’s even better? When superheroes show up in commercials doing the dumbest, funniest, most random stuff imaginable. I’m talking about ads where Spider-Man is dancing, Hulk is mad over a soda, or Batman is just straight-up confused. These commercials aren’t just trying to sell you something—they’re tiny, unexpected gems of superhero gold.

What makes them so great is that they never take themselves too seriously. Superhero movies love their big speeches and dramatic fight scenes, but these commercials? Nah. They drop these heroes into regular, everyday life, and it just works. Seeing a superhero shopping for school supplies, giving life advice, or getting caught up in some ridiculous mix-up is awesome.

And the best part? They don’t waste time. No three-hour runtime, no 40-minute backstory, no ten-minute slow-mo fight scene. Just quick, commercials that remind you why you love these characters in the first place.

Some of these commercials stick with you just as much as the actual movies. Jerry Seinfeld hanging with Superman was one of my favorite commercials of all time. Maybe it’s because they’re so random, or maybe it’s because they do a better job of showing off the fun side of superheroes. Either way, these ads could of been it's own series. I'd watch it. Now, let’s get into some of the best superhero commercials ever...

Superheroes That Sell:

1. State Farm - Batman vs. Bateman

People need Batman. They get Jason Bateman instead. It’s just a whole mess of mix-ups, awkward moments, and State Farm somehow being the real hero here. The ad might be the best LIVE action commercial full of superheroes ever.

2. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 - Evian Commercial

So, Spider-Man’s just out here doing his thing when—bam—he runs into a baby version of himself. Instead of freaking out, they start having a full-on dance battle. It's weird, it's random, but it’s also kinda perfect.

3. The New Back To School Ad Featuring DCEU’s Trinity

Wonder Woman, Batman, and Superman show up to help kids get ready for school. Imagine Batman making sure your backpack is packed, or Wonder Woman handing out supplies. It turns school prep into something that actually looks… fun?

4. Superman and Seinfeld

Seinfeld and Superman in the same world? Yeah, that happened. In these hilarious ads, Jerry and Supes are just casually hanging out, arguing like old friends. It’s the superhero/sitcom crossover we totally needed.

5. Hulk vs. Ant-Man - Coke Mini

Ant-Man straight-up steals Hulk’s last Coke Mini, which is probably not the best idea. Hulk obviously goes full rage mode, and they tear through the city in the funniest chase scene ever. In the end, they just share the Coke like besties. Classic.