‘Bored Teachers’ at Barbara B. Mann PAH
Get ready for a night full of laughs with Bored Teachers as they bring their all-new "The Struggle Is Real!" Comedy Tour to town on Friday, March 28, 2025, at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW. Don't miss the funniest teacher-comedians in the world as they hit the stage with fresh, hilarious material!
Listen to B1039 all this week to win tickets to the show!
Material Terms - On Air
- How to enter: Listen to Win
- Dates of contest: 3/17/25 - 3/21/25
- How winner is being selected: Caller 18
- When the winner is being selected: 6a-10a
- How many times a person can enter: 1
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners are being selected: 5
- What the prize is: 2 tickets
- What the prize value is: $74
- Who is providing the prize: Barbara B. Mann PAH