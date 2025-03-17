ContestsEvents

‘Bored Teachers’ at Barbara B. Mann PAH

Get ready for a night full of laughs with Bored Teachers as they bring their all-new “The Struggle Is Real!” Comedy Tour to town on Friday, March 28, 2025, at…

Diana Beasley

Get ready for a night full of laughs with Bored Teachers as they bring their all-new "The Struggle Is Real!" Comedy Tour to town on Friday, March 28, 2025, at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW. Don't miss the funniest teacher-comedians in the world as they hit the stage with fresh, hilarious material!

Listen to B1039 all this week to win tickets to the show!

Material Terms - On Air

  • How to enter: Listen to Win
  • Dates of contest: 3/17/25 - 3/21/25
  • How winner is being selected: Caller 18
  • When the winner is being selected: 6a-10a
  • How many times a person can enter: 1
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners are being selected: 5
  • What the prize is: 2 tickets
  • What the prize value is: $74
  • Who is providing the prize: Barbara B. Mann PAH
Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall
Diana BeasleyEditor
Related Stories
Win A $50 Burger King Gift Card
ContestsWin A $50 Burger King Gift CardDiana Beasley
B1039 Basketball Mayhem presented by Gavin’s ACE Hardware
ContestsB1039 Basketball Mayhem presented by Gavin’s ACE HardwareDiana Beasley
Win Mega Passes To The 49th Annual Collier Fair
ContestsWin Mega Passes To The 49th Annual Collier FairDiana Beasley
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect