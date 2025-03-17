We know the Florida Man makes some questionable decisions, but one in Marco Island ditches pancakes and bacon for iguana egg omelets.

When you think of breakfast foods, you probably think cereal, bacon, pancakes, waffles and eggs. But typically we think of eggs that come from chickens to make an omelet with. But over the weekend I heard about a Florida man who is cooking up breakfast with eggs from the chickens of the trees: iguanas.

Florida Man Ditches Pancakes And Bacon For Iguana Egg Omelets

I'm pretty adventurous when it comes to trying different foods. As a kid, my parents always told me I had to try one bite of everything and if I really didn't like it, they never made me take a second. By doing that I've eaten a lot of different foods from a lot of different cultures, and while I don't love everything out there, I'm not picky at all. I even tried crickets when I was in Mexico a few months ago. But this is something I've not heard of before, that I kind of want to try now: iguana egg omelets.

I read a story from Gulf Coast News about a guy in Marco Island that removes the green iguanas that are invasive to Southwest Florida. And when you do that for a living, you have a lot of iguanas on your hands. So he takes advantage of the situation and harvests the eggs and turns them into breakfast. Especially with the price of eggs these days, I can't say I blame him for going this route.

At first I thought it kind of strange, but then I thought about the fact that a buddy just tried iguana stew on a recent trip to Costa Rica. And for those who have never had an egg from a chicken before, they may think that's weird too.