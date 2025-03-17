Why Kim Kardashian Tried to Stop the Release of Kanye West’s Latest Song ‘Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine’

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have had their ups and downs and that their relationship has always been a mix of high-profile moments and private struggles. While they have shared some aspects of their relationship with the public (sometimes TMI, and things the public didn’t ask for), Kim has tried to be protective of her children and other personal details concerning them.

Now, it seems Kim is exerting some control over West, who included their daughter, North, in his latest song.

Kim Kardashian’s Reason for Trying to Stop Kanye West from Releasing “Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine”

According to TMZ (via Variety), Kim tried to stop the release of West’s latest song, “Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine,” through legal channels, since the rapper had already posted the track on X. The reason? The song features their 11-year-old daughter North alongside Sean “Diddy” Combs (who is facing multiple charges related to sexual assault), his son Christian “King” Combs, and singer Jasmine Williams.

The song begins with what seems to be a phone conversation between West and Combs. A man who seems to be Combs says, “I wanna just thank you so much for just taking care of my kids, man. Ain’t nobody reach out to them, ain’t nobody call them,” to which West replies, “Absolutely, I love you so much man, You raised me. Even when I ain’t know you, know what I’m saying?”

Social media users posted comments about the song, particularly regarding how the parents have allowed their daughter to be associated with someone like Combs. As posted by the Daily Mail, one user wrote, “Both parents need to focus on North's childhood development instead of exploiting her for clout and money. This is how child stars end up with issues later in life.” Another commented, “Putting your daughter on a song with [an alleged] pedophile? What a huge L for Kanye. Starting to lose respect for this dude.”

West posted screenshots of text messages sent between him and Kim arguing about North’s involvement in the song, with Kim intent on having it removed, even on X. In one of the messages, Kim wrote, “I sent paper work over so she wouldn't be in the Diddy song To protect her,” West replied threateningly, “Amend it or I'm going to war,” referring to Kim having the copyright to North’s name. West’s message continues, “And neither of us will recover from the public fallout. You're going to have to kill me.”