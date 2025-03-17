ContestsEvents

Win A $50 Burger King Gift Card

Coke Zero Sugar is now available at Burger King®!   Have it your way with a new Steakhouse Bacon Whopper sandwich with Swiss cheese, A1 Sauce, crispy onions and peppercorn aioli,…

Diana Beasley

Coke Zero Sugar is now available at Burger King®!  

Have it your way with a new Steakhouse Bacon Whopper sandwich with Swiss cheese, A1 Sauce, crispy onions and peppercorn aioli, available now for a limited time. Coke Zero makes every meal better with the real Coke taste you love - but with zero sugar. 

At participating U.S. Burger King® restaurants. 

Listen to B1039 all this week to win!

Material Terms - On Air

  • How to enter: Listen to Win
  • Dates of contest: 3/17/25 - 3/21/25
  • How winner is being selected: Caller 18
  • When the winner is being selected: 6a-3p
  • How many times a person can enter: 1
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners are being selected: 5
  • What the prize is: Gift Card
  • What the prize value is: $50
  • Who is providing the prize: Burger King
Burger King
Diana BeasleyEditor
Related Stories
B1039 Basketball Mayhem presented by Gavin’s ACE Hardware
ContestsB1039 Basketball Mayhem presented by Gavin’s ACE HardwareDiana Beasley
Win Mega Passes To The 49th Annual Collier Fair
ContestsWin Mega Passes To The 49th Annual Collier FairDiana Beasley
St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Diamond Head Beach Resort
ContestsSt. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Diamond Head Beach ResortDiana Beasley
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect