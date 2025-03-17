Win A $50 Burger King Gift Card
Coke Zero Sugar is now available at Burger King®! Have it your way with a new Steakhouse Bacon Whopper sandwich with Swiss cheese, A1 Sauce, crispy onions and peppercorn aioli,…
Have it your way with a new Steakhouse Bacon Whopper sandwich with Swiss cheese, A1 Sauce, crispy onions and peppercorn aioli, available now for a limited time. Coke Zero makes every meal better with the real Coke taste you love - but with zero sugar.
At participating U.S. Burger King® restaurants.
Listen to B1039 all this week to win!
Material Terms - On Air
- How to enter: Listen to Win
- Dates of contest: 3/17/25 - 3/21/25
- How winner is being selected: Caller 18
- When the winner is being selected: 6a-3p
- How many times a person can enter: 1
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners are being selected: 5
- What the prize is: Gift Card
- What the prize value is: $50
- Who is providing the prize: Burger King