I've always been a big fan of Amanda Seyfried, so when I heard about this new series, Long Bright River on Peacock, I had to watch it right away.

Last Thursday, Long Bright River debuted on Peacock. The story follows Mickey Fitzpatrick, a Philadelphia police officer played by Amanda Seyfried, who works in a bad neighborhood ravaged by drugs and crime. Her sister goes missing and while looking for her, begins to investigate the murders of women in the area. The show is based on a book by Liz Moore. While I hadn't read it prior to watching this show, I definitely want to now.

Binge Or Bounce: Long Bright River On Peacock

As someone who primarily watches crime shows, this show had everything in it that I love about this genre. There were a few storylines going on with different themes. The opioid crisis in America, family dynamics, romance, parenting, corruption and suspense/mystery. Much like how I like a good twist in a book, I love it in a show or movie and this one had a few. At one point, I was convinced I knew who the killer was, and then something big changed all that. I couldn't believe it.

This show was seriously one of the best shows I've ever seen. 100% bingeable. And every episode left you wanting more and to find out what happens next. I do want to point out that while there is some, it's not an action packed cop show, so don't go in expecting that. I'm glad that they made it into a show rather than a movie so it had more time to play out. I just hate that it's over, because I'm not sure there's another show on TV right now that I can start that will be this good.