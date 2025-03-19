ContestsEvents

I Found The Viral $17 Dubai Chocolate Bar at the Naples Mall

I spent $17 on a Dubai chocolate bar from a secret mall kiosk. Why a secret? No clue. But after one bite, I knew one thing…

I paid $17 for a Dubai chocolate bar from a secret mall kiosk, and while it was absolute fire, no piece of candy should cost more than a full meal.
Would you spend $17 for a taste of Dubai chocolate?  So today I was at the mall in Naples, doing what I do best: spending money on stuff I don’t need. But today, I actually have a mission. I came here for the viral, overpriced, bougie-as-hell chocolate bar. You know the one. The one that costs more than a meal but somehow has everybody acting like it’s the Holy Grail of sweets.

Now, here’s where things get weird. I finally track it down, but the spot selling it is on some secret society type of vibe. Like, I had to lowkey whisper my order. The chick at the counter looked at me like I was trying to buy a kidney, not a piece of candy. Like what’s the big secret?  It’s Dubai chocolate, not a black market Rolex.

Anyway, I hand over my hard-earned $17 (plus tax, so we’re creeping dangerously close to twenty). For that price, this thing better unlock superpowers or at least help me understand what the big secret is.. But I ain't gonna lie—when I got home and took that first bite of Dubai chocolate? OMG. Fire. Straight-up flames. Like, if heaven had a snack aisle, this would be top shelf. Smooth, rich, melts in your mouth like it was made by angels. This is serious chocolate.

But here’s the thing: it’s still chocolate. It’s not curing diseases. It’s not making my rent cheaper. And it damn sure isn’t so good that I should be paying steakhouse prices just to eat it while binge-watching Daredevil on Disney+.

So, final verdict? This chocolate is amazing. But I won’t be back unless I hit the lottery or get adopted by Jeff Bezos. Because as much as I love good food, I also love paying my bills.

Meet Budman, dynamic host of Marconi Award winning radio station WXKB's WiLD Bunch Morning Show, on B1039. Budman likes to write about funny news, a good Florida man story, stupid criminals or anything involving a superhero. Budman, a comic book and pop culture enthusiast, even named his daughter Kara Zor-El, after Supergirl. His only child is his true passion beyond the mic. Being a dad is his favorite role. Budman, a true family man, balances his love for radio with quality time spent with loved ones and his trusty dogs.
