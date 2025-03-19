I Found The Viral $17 Dubai Chocolate Bar at the Naples Mall

Would you spend $17 for a taste of Dubai chocolate? So today I was at the mall in Naples, doing what I do best: spending money on stuff I don’t need. But today, I actually have a mission. I came here for the viral, overpriced, bougie-as-hell chocolate bar. You know the one. The one that costs more than a meal but somehow has everybody acting like it’s the Holy Grail of sweets.

Now, here’s where things get weird. I finally track it down, but the spot selling it is on some secret society type of vibe. Like, I had to lowkey whisper my order. The chick at the counter looked at me like I was trying to buy a kidney, not a piece of candy. Like what’s the big secret? It’s Dubai chocolate, not a black market Rolex.

Anyway, I hand over my hard-earned $17 (plus tax, so we’re creeping dangerously close to twenty). For that price, this thing better unlock superpowers or at least help me understand what the big secret is.. But I ain't gonna lie—when I got home and took that first bite of Dubai chocolate? OMG. Fire. Straight-up flames. Like, if heaven had a snack aisle, this would be top shelf. Smooth, rich, melts in your mouth like it was made by angels. This is serious chocolate.

Dubai Chocolate Verdict:

Budman's iPhone

But here’s the thing: it’s still chocolate. It’s not curing diseases. It’s not making my rent cheaper. And it damn sure isn’t so good that I should be paying steakhouse prices just to eat it while binge-watching Daredevil on Disney+.