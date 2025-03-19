ContestsEvents

Quiznos Still Exists And It’s Inside a Chevron in Cape Coral

I thought Quiznos was gone. For years, I hadn’t seen one. The toasted sub chain that once gave Subway a run for its money had seemingly vanished, existing only in…

Budman
I thought Quiznos was gone forever—until I stumbled upon a fully operational one inside a Chevron in Cape Coral, serving the same toasted subs I remembered.
Budman's iPhone

I thought Quiznos was gone. For years, I hadn’t seen one. The toasted sub chain that once gave Subway a run for its money had seemingly vanished, existing only in my nostalgia of eating subs while playing late night xbox. .

Then, by pure chance, I found one… It’s at a Chevron gas station on the corner of Del Prado and North East. 3rd Terrace in Cape Coral!

At first, I didn’t believe my eyes. I was stopping for gas, expecting to grab a bottled water and maybe a pack of gum, when I spotted the sign inside. A fully operational Quiznos that smelled exactly how I remembered: toasted bread and melted cheese.

I walked up to the counter, still half in disbelief. The menu looked familiar with all the classic subs. It felt like stepping back in time. I asked the guy behind the counter how long they had been open, and he casually replied, “Oh, for a few hours man.” Like it was no big deal.

Quiznos is Alive and Well:

I thought Quiznos was gone forever—until I stumbled upon a fully operational one inside a Chevron in Cape Coral, serving the same toasted subs I remembered.Budman's iPhone

So I ordered a Turkey Swiss & Ranch on Rosemary Parmesan Bread, my old favorite. When it came out, it was just as good as I remembered… Perfectly toasted, the Swiss melted just right, with that creamy ranch complementing the turkey. The rosemary parmesan bread had a crunch on the outside but was still soft inside… Man! This thing is packed with flavor. One bite, and I couldn’t understand why Quiznos ever disappeared in the first place. The quality was still there.

Maybe that’s what makes this place special. It’s a hidden gem, a relic of a time when Quiznos was everywhere, except this one was tucked inside a gas station in Cape Coral. So if you ever find yourself on Del Prado, it’s worth stopping by.

For anyone who thought Quiznos was gone for good… Think again.

FoodLost and FoundNostalgiaSandwich
BudmanWriter
Meet Budman, dynamic host of Marconi Award winning radio station WXKB's WiLD Bunch Morning Show, on B1039. Budman likes to write about funny news, a good Florida man story, stupid criminals or anything involving a superhero. Budman, a comic book and pop culture enthusiast, even named his daughter Kara Zor-El, after Supergirl. His only child is his true passion beyond the mic. Being a dad is his favorite role. Budman, a true family man, balances his love for radio with quality time spent with loved ones and his trusty dogs.
Related Stories
I paid $17 for a Dubai chocolate bar from a secret mall kiosk, and while it was absolute fire, no piece of candy should cost more than a full meal.
Human InterestI Found The Viral $17 Dubai Chocolate Bar at the Naples MallBudman
FBI Warns of Medusa Ransomware: Gmail and Outlook Users at Risk
Human InterestFBI Warns of Medusa Ransomware: Gmail and Outlook Users at RiskYvette Delacruz
What is Bigorexia? How This Mental Health Disorder is Affecting Boys and Young Men
Human InterestWhat is Bigorexia? How This Mental Health Disorder is Affecting Boys and Young Men
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect