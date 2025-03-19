Quiznos Still Exists And It’s Inside a Chevron in Cape Coral

I thought Quiznos was gone. For years, I hadn’t seen one. The toasted sub chain that once gave Subway a run for its money had seemingly vanished, existing only in my nostalgia of eating subs while playing late night xbox. .

Then, by pure chance, I found one… It’s at a Chevron gas station on the corner of Del Prado and North East. 3rd Terrace in Cape Coral!

At first, I didn’t believe my eyes. I was stopping for gas, expecting to grab a bottled water and maybe a pack of gum, when I spotted the sign inside. A fully operational Quiznos that smelled exactly how I remembered: toasted bread and melted cheese.

I walked up to the counter, still half in disbelief. The menu looked familiar with all the classic subs. It felt like stepping back in time. I asked the guy behind the counter how long they had been open, and he casually replied, “Oh, for a few hours man.” Like it was no big deal.

Quiznos is Alive and Well:

Budman's iPhone

So I ordered a Turkey Swiss & Ranch on Rosemary Parmesan Bread, my old favorite. When it came out, it was just as good as I remembered… Perfectly toasted, the Swiss melted just right, with that creamy ranch complementing the turkey. The rosemary parmesan bread had a crunch on the outside but was still soft inside… Man! This thing is packed with flavor. One bite, and I couldn’t understand why Quiznos ever disappeared in the first place. The quality was still there.

Maybe that’s what makes this place special. It’s a hidden gem, a relic of a time when Quiznos was everywhere, except this one was tucked inside a gas station in Cape Coral. So if you ever find yourself on Del Prado, it’s worth stopping by.