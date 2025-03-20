There a lot of words that can describe Naples, Florida like luxurious, sophisticated, upscale and stylish. And speaking of stylish, Naples Fashion Week is just weeks away.

Much like New York, London, Milan and Paris have a fashion week, Naples has one too. There were previous fashion week events held in 2022 and 2023, but it's making a comeback in 2025. Founder Roberta Beranek will be curating a week of events starting March 30 bringing together a mix of international and local designers, plus up-and-coming brands to showcase fashion, art and luxury.

Naples Fashion Week Is Just Weeks Away

From March 30-April 5, Naples Fashion Week will feature a variety of experiences from private luxury events, runway shows, VIP gatherings and more.

To kick it off on March 30 there will be a fashion show at The Perry Hotel. This will truly be a blend of fashion and culture. The event will feature flamenco dancers, a live DJ and live art and a runway show featuring styles by Colombian designer Shirley Mieles.

April 5 is the show you won't want to miss at Ferrari of Naples. This event will feature a 120 foot runway featuring international designers including Rosita Hurtado, a Bolivian designer known for her bold designs that combine modern trends with cultural influences. Another designer featured is Carlos Merchan displaying his avant-garde evening collection.

Tickets are on sale now. The Ultra VIP ticket includes access to a private opening party at The Maddox March 28, VIP seating to the runway show at The Perry Hotel March 30, a private runway show at NFW Collective April 2 and front row seating at Fashion & Ferraris on April 5. There are other VIP packages available, as well as individual tickets.