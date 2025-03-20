Parenting Hot Takes: Unpopular Opinions That Might Just Make Sense

When it comes to raising kids, many people have an opinion. Whether you're a parent or not, you’ve probably heard (or shared) a few strong takes on how kids should be raised. Redditor Sukari1970 asked, "What’s an unpopular parenting opinion that you stand by?"—and the responses did not disappoint.

Some of these might make you nod in agreement, while others could have you shaking your head. Either way, let’s dive into some of the most eyebrow-raising, thought-provoking, and surprisingly relatable parenting opinions from the thread.

Boredom Is Good for Kids

One parent argued that kids don’t need to be entertained 24/7:

"As parents, we should allow children to be bored sometimes. We're trying very hard to teach our seven- and four-year-olds that it's OK (and even good) not to be entertained every second of the day. We finally had the strength to do a three-hour car ride with no electronics."

They believe boredom can spark creativity and independence, helping kids learn how to entertain themselves without constant stimulation.

Too Little Screen Time Is Also a Problem

Another take challenged the idea that less screen time is always better:

"On screen time, it’s a big problem when kids aren’t allowed to use screens at all. That’s also setting them up for failure. They will need to know how to use technology in their future career, at least in college. They also need to learn how to moderate their own use of screens, and I’d rather they learn to prioritize schoolwork and sleep in high school than in their 20s with a job on the line."

This perspective suggests that total screen restriction could backfire, leaving kids unprepared for a world where digital literacy is essential.

The Power of "No"

Not everyone thinks kids should always get their way:

"Kids need to be told 'no.' A big part of parenting is purely getting your kids to do important things, whether they like them or not."

According to this opinion, setting firm boundaries helps children develop discipline, resilience, and respect for authority.

No Gold Stars for Basic Tasks

One unpopular opinion stirred up quite a discussion:

"I don't praise my kids for small tasks. For example, I won't say 'good job!!!' for the little things children should be expected to do like taking their plates to the dishwasher, picking up items they dropped on the floor, using proper manners, etc."

The idea here is that over-praising minor tasks might set kids up to expect rewards for basic responsibilities rather than understanding the value of contributing to the household.

Parents Need to Step Up in Schooling

This take puts some responsibility back on parents:

"...There are now people graduating high school unable to read. That is unacceptable and doesn’t fall entirely on the school. Teachers don’t get to control regulations and policies that prevent them from holding back your kid, but you, as a parent, SHOULD know how your kid is doing academically and step in when able. My rule for my kid is you don’t have to be perfect in school, but you do have to put effort in and try your best, which I will support you to accomplish."

This redditor believes that while schools play a major role, parents should actively monitor their child’s academic progress and provide extra support when necessary.