This Day in Top 40 History: March 20

March 20 is a date of notable performances, breakthrough hits, and industry changes and challenges in the music industry. Tours from Ed Sheeran, Bad Bunny, and Olivia Rodrigo entertained fans, while a certain pop star launched their own brand of cosmetics.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Several world tours happened on March 20, including:

2018: Ed Sheeran performed at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia, as part of his + Tour. Today, Sheeran is one of the Top 40's biggest solo male performers and has written several songs for other pop artists, including Taylor Swift's “Everything Has Changed” and One Direction's “Moments.”

2024: Puerto Rican-born superstar Bad Bunny headlined at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. This was a stopover for Bad Bunny's Most Wanted Tour, which started on February 21 in Salt Lake City. His 37-song setlist kept fans enthralled throughout his show.

2024: Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan performed at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, for Rodrigo's Guts World Tour. Today, Chappell Roan is a huge pop star and won Best New Artist for The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards.

Notable Recordings and Performances

It's fun to see a favorite pop star in person, and March 20 is a date when there was plenty of opportunity to see stars live, including:

2015: Ariana Grande headlined at Madison Square Garden in New York City on March 20 for her Honeymoon Tour. Her two-night show at this venue was sold out.

2017: Pop crooner Sam Smith performed at the Fly DSA Arena in Sheffield, England. This tour helped support his The Thrill of It All album.

2024: Dan + Shay played the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia, as part of their Heartbreak on the Map Tour. Special musical guests Ben Rector and Hailey Whitters delighted the fans at this show.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Traveling while on tour has its dangers, as we saw from Gloria Estefan's accident, while other stars added their avenues of creative expression, including:

1990: Cuban-born singer and performer Gloria Estefan's tour bus was involved in a horrific accident after a semitruck plowed into her bus. She was seriously injured and required surgery on her back, but she recovered fully and went on to headline a Super Bowl halftime show and win awards and medals.

2017: Normani Kordei of the all-girl pop band Fifth Harmony appeared on the 24th season of Dancing with the Stars. Kordei is known for her vocals, graceful dance moves, and energetic performances. This show highlights how artists can combine several art forms to express themselves.

2020: Pop star Saweetie partnered with Los Angeles's Morphe Cosmetics to create her own brand, Backstage with Saweetie. Her Icy Lips lipstick trio includes the shades Bo$$ Tycoon, Money Mami, and 8 inch, while other cosmetics include eyeshadow palettes, fragrances, and a face and eye brush kit.