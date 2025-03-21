Cate Blanchett’s Son Surprised Her ‘Lord of the Rings’ Character Doll Had No Underwear

Talk about awkward...

Cate Blanchett, one of the most famous and beloved actresses, is known for being part of some of the most exciting and popular films (well, except for Borderlands, which was considered as one of the worst movies of 2024). From being part of Sandra Bullock’s crew in Ocean’s 8, to playing Thor and Loki’s scary big sister, Hela, in Thor: Ragnarok, to, of course, being part of The Lord of the Rings franchise as the iconic Galadriel, Blanchett’s performances have left a lasting impact.

However, it seems even the Oscar-winning actress can be caught off guard by the legacy of work—in this case, involving her Lord of the Rings’ character doll.

Cate Blanchett’s Son: “Elves Don’t Wear Underwear?”

In a recent appearance on Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang’s Las Culturistas podcast, Blanchett revealed an amusing anecdote about her son Dashiell’s reaction to a Galadriel doll. As it turns out, the doll, which was made to resemble her character from the epic fantasy franchise, came with an unexpected detail: it had no underwear.

Blanchett recalled, “When I played Queen of the Elves, they gave the toy manufacturing thing to some company. And a lot of the hobbits were very upset because they didn't feel that those toys were going to be made properly.”

She said that she gave the toy to her son who was a toddler at the time the Lord of the Rings movies were released. Blanchett noted, “I gave the elf toy of me, of Galadriel, to my son. And he was really upset because he said, ‘Elves don't wear underwear?’ They hadn't bothered to put underwear on the elf toy!”



Blanchett joked with Rogers and Yang that she was not consulted in the making of the doll because had they asked her, she’d say that elves had “knitted underwear” and that in Middle-earth, “You don't need to wash your underwear, but you need to wear it.”

