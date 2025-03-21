ContestsEvents

My Daughter is a Teenager Now. No, I’m Not Ready

She’s 13 now, which means I’ve been officially demoted from “Daddy” to “Guy Who Pays for Snacks and Occasionally Knows Things, But Mostly Doesn’t.”

Budman
As my daughter turns 13, I’m realizing that she’s growing up, needing me less, and becoming her own incredible person right before my eyes.
Budman's iPhone

Next week, my daughter Kara Zor-El turns 13.

Thirteen. The number itself sounds like a drumroll. Or maybe the closing of a door. Don’t get me wrong—she’s still my Kara. She still laughs at my jokes (sometimes), still lets me hug her in public, if no one’s watching.

But there’s a shift happening. A quiet one. She’s becoming more independent. More herself. And less… dependent on me.

That’s the part they don’t warn you about in the parenting manuals—how being a good parent means slowly making yourself obsolete. It's not the sass or the eye rolls that get me (though those are now part of our daily programming). It’s the realization that the tiny human who once needed help tying her shoes is now helping me figure out how to do things like use TikTok.

And yes, I said her full name: Kara Zor-El. Named after Supergirl. Because my daughter from the beginning, she’s been my superhero. But now she’s entering a chapter where I don’t get to be the sidekick in every episode. She’s building her own storylines, and sometimes I’m just a background character who brings snacks.

Still, I’m proud of my daughter. Proud of the kind, witty, curious person she’s becoming. I know she'll face the world with strength. But forgive me if I linger a little too long at the doorway, watching her walk away with that oversized hoodie, thinking, where did the time go? Wasn’t it just yesterday she singing Disney's "Let it Go" over and over again? What happened to mispronouncing words like “spaghetti”?

So happy birthday, Kara Zor-El. You might not need me like before. But I’ll always be here, cheering you on from the sidelines—dad jokes locked and loaded.

Love you, Supergirl.

BudmanWriter
Meet Budman, dynamic host of Marconi Award winning radio station WXKB's WiLD Bunch Morning Show, on B1039. Budman likes to write about funny news, a good Florida man story, stupid criminals or anything involving a superhero. Budman, a comic book and pop culture enthusiast, even named his daughter Kara Zor-El, after Supergirl. His only child is his true passion beyond the mic. Being a dad is his favorite role. Budman, a true family man, balances his love for radio with quality time spent with loved ones and his trusty dogs.
