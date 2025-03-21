Spring is officially here and to celebrate Starbucks has rolled out their new menu that includes an Iced Cherry Chai.

I was always a huge coffee drinker, until one day I literally woke up and didn't care for it anymore. I know, I'm still trying to wrap my head around it. I do though, being the host of a morning show and getting up at 4am, still need my caffeine fix. So what do I drink now? Sometimes I reach for a Diet Coke, but sometimes I want a little something else. And the chai at Starbucks is always delicious. Both hot and iced are great, but on these hot Florida days, the iced is my go-to. I've been experimenting with the different seasonal flavors they've offered. The Pumpkin Cream Chai was my absolute favorite. I also tried the Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai and now the Iced Cherry Chai.

Spring Is In Bloom With The New Iced Cherry Chai At Starbucks

The Iced Cherry Chai just hit the menu at Starbucks. Being not only a chai lover, but also a cherry lover, I had to try it. It's the signature Iced Chai Latte topped with a cherry cold foam and a cherry crunch topping. At 440 calories and 60+ grams of sugar in a Grande, it was definitely a good treat, but not something I'd want to have daily. If they could use a sugar-free chai base and sugar-free syrup, it would be my jam. But it's creamy and sweet and the flavors work really well together. And it's light, perfect for spring. The flavored cold foam toppings really can take a drink up a notch. In fact, if you don't like chai, you can get this cherry cold foam and the crunchy topping added to any drink at Starbucks.