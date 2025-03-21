ContestsEvents

‘The Carters’: Hurts to Love You Trailer Reveals Raw Family Struggles in Paramount+ Doc

Get ready for an emotional ride as Angel Carter Conrad, the sister of the late Aaron Carter and Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, opens up about her famous family. On March…

Kayla Morgan
Bobbie Jean Carter, Nick Carter, Leslie Carter, Angel Carter, and Aaron Carter arrive at the Style Network Party At The Summer TCA Tour on July 11, 2006
Photo by Chad Buchanan/Getty Images

Get ready for an emotional ride as Angel Carter Conrad, the sister of the late Aaron Carter and Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter, opens up about her famous family. On March 20, Paramount+ dropped the trailer and release date for The Carters: Hurts to Love You, a two-part documentary that gives us an inside look at the impact of fame and fortune on their lives. Premiering on April 15, the series will be available exclusively on Paramount+.

The documentary sheds light on the struggles that Nick and Aaron, the beloved teen heartthrobs, faced behind the scenes. "The documentary follows bona fide American teen heartthrobs Nick and Aaron, who seemed to have it all, but behind their remarkable gifts was a family dealing with mental health struggles, drug addiction and heartbreaking neglect," according to a release.

Complicated Dynamics of Their Family

Angel pulls back the curtain on the complicated dynamics of their family, which led to the tragic deaths of three siblings and their father. "She discusses the pain, fame, expectations, addiction, assumptions and at the heart of it all, critical mental health issues faced by the family, with the hope to honor their journey and transform their past into a message of hope and purpose for others encountering similar challenges."

Directed by Soleil Moon Frye, the documentary features never-before-seen home videos, family photos, private text messages, and intimate conversations between Angel and Nick. You'll also hear from their friends, including Melissa Joan Hart, Scout Willis, and the family's longtime manager, Lori Knight.

In the trailer, fans are treated to touching home videos, like a young Aaron pretending he's on the radio. As the trailer unfolds, Nick and Aaron reflect on how "fame and money destroyed our family." "Imagine being a child and walking like an adult, having your childhood taken away from you," Angel says about her fraternal twin, Aaron. Nick adds, "Five kids — and we're all that's left." As Angel says, "I can be a voice for him. This is what happened behind the scenes. Here is the truth."

The documentary comes after the heartbreaking losses of Aaron on November 5, 2022, at the age of 34, and their sister Bobbie Jean "BJ" Carter, who died in December 2023 at 41. The first sibling to pass was Leslie Carter, who died in January 2012 at age 25.

Aaron CarterNick CarterParamount+
Kayla MorganAuthor
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Sydney Sweeney Takes on Thrilling New Film Based on Viral Reddit Story
EntertainmentSydney Sweeney Takes on Thrilling New Film Based on Viral Reddit StoryKayla Morgan
‘The Hunger Games’ Producer Now Looking to Cast for Young Haymitch
Entertainment‘The Hunger Games’ Producer Now Looking to Cast for Young HaymitchYvette Delacruz
3 Thoughts We Had While Watching Dakota Johnson’s ‘The Materialists’ Trailer
Entertainment3 Thoughts We Had While Watching Dakota Johnson’s ‘The Materialists’ Trailer
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect