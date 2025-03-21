‘The Carters’: Hurts to Love You Trailer Reveals Raw Family Struggles in Paramount+ Doc

Get ready for an emotional ride as Angel Carter Conrad, the sister of the late Aaron Carter and Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter, opens up about her famous family. On March 20, Paramount+ dropped the trailer and release date for The Carters: Hurts to Love You, a two-part documentary that gives us an inside look at the impact of fame and fortune on their lives. Premiering on April 15, the series will be available exclusively on Paramount+.

The documentary sheds light on the struggles that Nick and Aaron, the beloved teen heartthrobs, faced behind the scenes. "The documentary follows bona fide American teen heartthrobs Nick and Aaron, who seemed to have it all, but behind their remarkable gifts was a family dealing with mental health struggles, drug addiction and heartbreaking neglect," according to a release.

Complicated Dynamics of Their Family

Angel pulls back the curtain on the complicated dynamics of their family, which led to the tragic deaths of three siblings and their father. "She discusses the pain, fame, expectations, addiction, assumptions and at the heart of it all, critical mental health issues faced by the family, with the hope to honor their journey and transform their past into a message of hope and purpose for others encountering similar challenges."

Directed by Soleil Moon Frye, the documentary features never-before-seen home videos, family photos, private text messages, and intimate conversations between Angel and Nick. You'll also hear from their friends, including Melissa Joan Hart, Scout Willis, and the family's longtime manager, Lori Knight.

In the trailer, fans are treated to touching home videos, like a young Aaron pretending he's on the radio. As the trailer unfolds, Nick and Aaron reflect on how "fame and money destroyed our family." "Imagine being a child and walking like an adult, having your childhood taken away from you," Angel says about her fraternal twin, Aaron. Nick adds, "Five kids — and we're all that's left." As Angel says, "I can be a voice for him. This is what happened behind the scenes. Here is the truth."