I've always been a big Billie Holiday fan, so I was thrilled when I was invited to opening weekend to Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill at Gulfshore Playhouse.

Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill is playing now at Gulfshore Playhouse in Naples. It tells the story of Billie Holiday's life through a re-creation of one of her final performances. It's a fully immersive setting as if you were actually watching her sing at Emerson's Bar and Grill in Philadelphia in 1959.

Marija/BBGI The set and the audience sitting inside Emerson's Bar and Grill

And there were only 3 people on stage. Tracey Conyer Lee playing Billie Holiday and her accompanists pianist Levi Barcourt playing Jimmy Powers and JR Erb on upright bass. Knowing her story, I was familiar with her life and career overall. But a lot of the stories she told in the performance were those I never heard.

Lady Day Sings The Blues At Gulfshore Playhouse

I have to say this was one of the best performances I've ever seen. Tracey Conyer Lee's performance was absolutely incredible. It was like watching Billie herself on that stage. This is the 9th time she's played her and I understand why. She's got an amazing voice and has Billie's mannerisms and the way she speaks down. And the way she acts with such emotion, it really was unreal.

I wouldn't say that this is a musical, but rather a performance of storytelling with songs throughout. You'll hear "Strange Fruit" and "God Bless the Child". And one of my favorites, "Gimme a Pig Foot", and many more. You really get a feel for Billie's heartaches and unfortunate drug addiction, but also her resilience, humor and talent that made her a jazz icon.