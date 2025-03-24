ContestsEvents

Pizza Attack: Florida Man Disrespects the Dough

Pizza didn’t sign up for this. One minute, it’s hot and ready—the next, it’s a felony. Stuck in someone’s ear instead of their stomach.

Budman
Wasting good pizza in a fight—like Florida Man did—is not just dumb, it’s disrespectful to the love that went into making it.
(Photo by Shannon O'Hara/Getty Images for Pizza Hut)

Look, I’m not here to give lectures about relationships or how people argue, but can we just talk about the real crime here? A man in Florida slapped someone with a slice of pizza. That’s not just assault—it’s a straight-up waste of good pizza.

According to FOX35,  this dude, Ortelio Alfonso, allegedly got into an argument with a woman at his house in Marion County. He got mad because she apparently spanked someone—yeah, that’s literally what started it. And instead of using words like a grown-up, he grabbed a slice and slapped her with it.

 Deputies rolled up after a 911 hang-up call and found the woman with sauce all over her shirt, and pieces in her hair and ear. The man even admitted to it. They even found sauce on the walls and the ceiling... that pizza never had a chance.

Wasting good pizza in a fight—like Florida Man did—is not just dumb, it’s disrespectful to the love that went into making it. Marion County Sheriffs Office

Now, I’m not saying hitting someone with your hand is better. Violence is never cool, no matter how you slice it (pun intended). But slapping somebody with a pizza? That’s just disrespectful—to the person and the pizza.

Pizza didn’t sign up for this. Pizza was made to bring people together. Nobody ever had a bad day and said, “You know what would make this worse? A fresh hot slice of pepperoni.” Nah, pizza is comfort. It’s celebration. Like It’s the thing that shows up to every birthday party, sleepover, and family game night. It’s there for you when no one else is. And this guy used it as a weapon? Come on, man.

Pizza Positivity:

You think the person who made that pizza did it so it could end up stuck to someone’s face and dripping down their ear? No way. That pie was probably made with love—maybe even a little pride. Whether it came from Papa John, Little Caesars, or some dude named Tony in a strip mall, that slice was meant to be eaten, not thrown.

To be honest, if I ever got into a fight over something dumb, I’d probably sit down and eat first before throwing hands. Because eating a good pie calms you down. Maybe if this dude had just taken a bite instead of swinging it, the whole thing wouldn’t have happened.

So yeah, violence is wrong. We all know that. But wasting pizza? That’s wrong and dumb. If the pizza is good, let it live its purpose: getting eaten. Not ending up on a kitchen ceiling or stuck in somebody’s hair. Respect the pie.

crimeFlorida Manfood fightPizza
BudmanWriter
Meet Budman, dynamic host of Marconi Award winning radio station WXKB's WiLD Bunch Morning Show, on B1039. Budman likes to write about funny news, a good Florida man story, stupid criminals or anything involving a superhero. Budman, a comic book and pop culture enthusiast, even named his daughter Kara Zor-El, after Supergirl. His only child is his true passion beyond the mic. Being a dad is his favorite role. Budman, a true family man, balances his love for radio with quality time spent with loved ones and his trusty dogs.
Related Stories
Lady Day Sings The Blues At Gulfshore Playhouse
Local NewsLady Day Sings The Blues At Gulfshore PlayhouseMarija
A Florida man pulled a gun on someone at a karaoke bar after getting angry over a malfunctioning machine, proving why a real karaoke host is essential.
Trending LocallyFlorida Man’s Karaoke Rage Proves a Machine Can’t Keep the Party SafeBudman
Red Flag warning Redondo Beach - California
Local NewsHigh-Risk Rip Current Warning Issued for Florida Gulf CoastRebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect