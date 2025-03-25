Florida Boy Burger Co Brings A Taste Of Old Florida To Fort Myers & Cape Coral

ContestsEvents

If you love the Sunshine State and burgers, you need to put Florida Boy Burger Co on your list with locations in Fort Myers and Cape Coral.

Marija
If you love the Sunshine State and burgers, you need to put Florida Boy Burger Co on your list with locations in Fort Myers and Cape Coral.

I had first heard of Florida Boy Burger Co on social media and when their second location opened in Cape Coral, I was invited to go in and sample their menu. I brought my parents with, as we love trying new restaurants together, and got the chance to sit down with owner Louis Cioffi. He talked about how he and his business partner Roger Lolly were born and raised here in Florida. For them growing up, it wasn't all beaches and Margaritaville, but rather hanging out in the swamp land and swimming in the canals with gators.

When they decided to open the restaurant, they had Old Florida in mind. They designed their menu being inspired by traditional recipes that have been enjoyed for years and years, but with a modern twist. You'll also find burgers made with 100% beef and sauces and seasonings made right in-house. And the decor is as Florida as it gets, from fun taxidermized raccoons, gators and squirrels to live gators right in the tank to watch while you eat. What other restaurant have you been to that has gators?! So cool.

Items on their menu have a lot of Florida-themed names too from salads like the Cypress Cooler and the Swampy Caesar. You'll find burgers like the Swamp Stomper, the McGregor and the Alligator Alley. I had the Black Rambo burger with alligator sausage, blackened crabmeat and pimento cheese atop the burger patty. It was excellent and the flavors came together so perfectly.

My dad wanted to try a burger too and went with the Florida Cracker with bacon and BBQ pork. He loved it.

My mom tried a little something different with the Del Boca Vista Birria Grilled Cheese and a side of greens. Fun little Seinfeld reference there, and such a unique combination for a sandwich. She raved about it.

There really is something for everyone on this menu, plus fun milkshakes too. Because what goes better with a burger than a milkshake! And their slogan at Florida Boy Burger Co...Diet starts tomorrow.

I can't wait to go back and try more of their menu. Such a fun place and SO Florida.

You can find Florida Boy Burger Co in Fort Myers at 4480 Fowler Street and in Cape Coral at 1402 Del Prado Blvd. Check out their full menu here

Marija is a morning show host on WXKB/B1039, midday host on WRXK/96KRock and night show host on WPBB/98.7 The Shark. She loves to write about food, travel, and things to do around the state of Florida.
