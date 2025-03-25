Kelly’s Roast Beef Opens Fifth Florida Location in Naples

The newest Kelly's Roast Beef restaurant opened its doors in Naples on March 19, making it the chain's fifth location in Florida's expanding market.

Following this launch, the Massachusetts sandwich chain plans to open two more locations in Parrish and New Port Richey by the end of the year. The company has been steadily growing since opening its first Florida spot near Sarasota's University Park in 2022. By late 2023, locations emerged in South Pasadena and Founders Square.

The brand manages the operations on the west coast of Florida through a partnership with RAVentures Hospitality. Kelly's offers gluten-free options and provides dine-in, carry-out, and outdoor seating. Customers can also order through third-party delivery services.

"Our guests in Southern Florida have proven that they enjoy Kelly's uniquely New England fare along with the quality and value we bring to these communities," RAVentures Hospitality Regional Director Jeff Doward said in a statement to Business Observer. "We truly enjoy serving our crave-worthy food to both newcomers to Kelly's and to those who consider us a ‘taste of home' for some of our locals and tourists from Kelly's hometown in the Northeast.”