ContestsEvents

Kelly’s Roast Beef Opens Fifth Florida Location in Naples

The newest Kelly’s Roast Beef restaurant opened its doors in Naples on March 19, making it the chain’s fifth location in Florida’s expanding market. Following this launch, the Massachusetts sandwich…

Rebecca Allen
Delicious burger with sliced ​​roast beef or pastrami with lettuce, tomato, gherkin and mayonnaise. Advertising for a restaurant. The image is in full focus, front to back. Clipping path.
Getty Royalty Free

The newest Kelly's Roast Beef restaurant opened its doors in Naples on March 19, making it the chain's fifth location in Florida's expanding market.

Following this launch, the Massachusetts sandwich chain plans to open two more locations in Parrish and New Port Richey by the end of the year. The company has been steadily growing since opening its first Florida spot near Sarasota's University Park in 2022. By late 2023, locations emerged in South Pasadena and Founders Square.

The brand manages the operations on the west coast of Florida through a partnership with RAVentures Hospitality. Kelly's offers gluten-free options and provides dine-in, carry-out, and outdoor seating. Customers can also order through third-party delivery services.

"Our guests in Southern Florida have proven that they enjoy Kelly's uniquely New England fare along with the quality and value we bring to these communities," RAVentures Hospitality Regional Director Jeff Doward said in a statement to Business Observer. "We truly enjoy serving our crave-worthy food to both newcomers to Kelly's and to those who consider us a ‘taste of home' for some of our locals and tourists from Kelly's hometown in the Northeast.”

Kelly's roast beef is prepared in-house daily and also offers a menu featuring fried clams, lobster rolls, and clam chowder.

Naplesrestaurant
Rebecca AllenWriter
Related Stories
Frankie Valli Plans Final Tour Stop at Barbara B. Mann Hall in 2025
Local NewsFrankie Valli Plans Final Tour Stop at Barbara B. Mann Hall in 2025Rebecca Allen
Wasting good pizza in a fight—like Florida Man did—is not just dumb, it’s disrespectful to the love that went into making it.
Local NewsPizza Attack: Florida Man Disrespects the DoughBudman
Lady Day Sings The Blues At Gulfshore Playhouse
Local NewsLady Day Sings The Blues At Gulfshore PlayhouseMarija
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect