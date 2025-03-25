The Greatest Toys from the ’80s and ’90s That Are Still on Shelves Today

I had the greatest toys when I was a kid. Walking through the toy aisle today felt like stepping into a time machine. If you grew up in the ’80s or ’90s, you know exactly what I mean. The same action figures, playsets, and collectibles we obsessed over as kids are still here! They didn’t just disappear, they got even better.

I remember running down these aisles as a kid, begging my parents for the newest figures. Now, I see those same toys on the shelves, and honestly, I still want them. The ’80s and ’90s were just different when it came to toys. The action figures had crazy details, the playsets were massive, and every character felt larger than life.

Take He-Man and the Masters of the Universe—He-Man was everywhere when I was little. My friend had the Castle Grayskull playset, and we’d spend hours making He-Man fight Skeletor. Now, the figures are back with better movement, and even Netflix has brought He-Man to a whole new generation.

Speaking of greatest toys ever... There’s G.I. Joe. These weren’t just action figures; they were an entire army! Everyone had their favorite Joe or Cobra villain, and the vehicles were next-level cool. The new versions of G.I. Joe look incredible and prove that military action figures never go out of style.

And of course, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. I had so many Turtle figures, plus the Party Wagon and Sewer Lair. Seeing them still on shelves today makes me feel like a kid again.

The greatest toys from the ’80s and ’90s never really left—they just evolved. And honestly, that’s proof that we had the greatest toys and the best childhood ever.

1. He-Man and the Masters of the Universe

Then: If you were a kid in the ’80s, you either had a He-Man toy or knew someone who did. These action figures were big, muscular, and ready for battle. There were also amazing playsets like Castle Grayskull, and the Masters of the Universe cartoon made He-Man even more famous.

Now: He-Man and Skeletor are back! The Masters of the Universe Origins series brings back the classic figures but with better movement. Plus, Netflix has made new He-Man cartoons, introducing him to a whole new generation.

2. G.I. Joe

Then: G.I. Joe action figures were a huge deal in the ’80s. They had tons of different characters, vehicles, and weapons, making playtime feel like an epic battle between the Joes and Cobra. The cartoon and comics made the toys even cooler.

Now: G.I. Joe is still going strong! The Classified Series has modern versions of the classic figures, and Hasbro has also re-released the old-school 3.75-inch figures for fans who love the originals.

3. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT)

Then: If you were a kid in the late ’80s or early ’90s, TMNT were the greatest toys, and were a must-have. Playmates made tons of figures, from the Turtles themselves to villains like Shredder and Krang. Vehicles like the Party Wagon and the Sewer Lair playset made the fun even better.

Now: TMNT action figures are still everywhere. New cartoons, movies like Mutant Mayhem, and retro-style re-releases keep the Ninja Turtles as popular as ever.

4. Super Powers Collection

Then: Before today’s superhero action figures, there was the Super Powers Collection. These DC Comics figures from the mid-’80s included Superman, Batman, The Flash, and more. They had cool action features—if you squeezed their legs or arms, they did special moves. The Batmobile and Hall of Justice playset made them even more fun.

Now: McFarlane Toys has brought Super Powers back with updated versions of the original figures. Now, both new and old fans can collect these classic superheroes again.

5. Pokémon Cards

Then: When Pokémon cards first came out in the late ’90s, kids everywhere were obsessed. People traded cards at school, battled their friends, and hoped to find a rare holographic Charizard in their booster packs.

Now: Pokémon cards are still a big deal. Some vintage cards sell for thousands of dollars, and new sets keep coming out. Whether you play the game, collect the cards, or just love the nostalgia, Pokémon is still going strong.

The Greatest Toys Today:

Toys from the ’80s and ’90s weren’t just fun—they were legendary. They weren’t just things to play with; they became part of pop culture. He-Man, G.I. Joe, TMNT, Super Powers, and Pokémon have stood the test of time, proving that great toys never really go away.