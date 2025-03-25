ContestsEvents

Win Tickets To See Halsey: For My Last Trick

Diana Beasley

Saturday, May 24th at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa with special guests Alvvays and The Warning

Listen to B1039 all this week to win tickets to the show!

Material Terms - On Air

  • How to enter: Listen to Win
  • Dates of contest: 3/24/25 - 3/28/25
  • How winner is being selected: Caller 18
  • When the winner is being selected: 6a-2p
  • How many times a person can enter: 1
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners are being selected: 10
  • What the prize is: 2 tickets
  • What the prize value is: $70
  • Who is providing the prize: Live Nation
