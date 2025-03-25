Win Tickets To See JONAS20: Living The Dream Tour
Wednesday, October 22nd at Amalie Arena in Tampa with special guests The All-American Rejects Register for the March 27th ticket presale now! General on sale begins March 28th at 10am…
Listen to B1039 all this week to win tickets to the show!
Material Terms - On Air
- How to enter: Listen to Win
- Dates of contest: 3/24/25 - 3/28/25
- How winner is being selected: Caller 18
- When the winner is being selected: 6a-2p
- How many times a person can enter: 1
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners are being selected: 10
- What the prize is: 2 tickets
- What the prize value is: $70
- Who is providing the prize: Live Nation