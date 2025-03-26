Kim Kardashian to Testify in Trial Over 2016 Paris Heist, Reports Say

Kim Kardashian is reportedly set to take the stand in the trial of a Parisian underground gang accused of pulling off her infamous 2016 robbery in Paris.

The high-stakes heist, which went down during Paris Fashion Week, was straight out of a movie. Armed robbers stormed into Kim’s rented apartment, tied her up, gagged her at gunpoint, and made off with $10 million in jewelry—including a $4 million ring.

French authorities spent five years piecing together the case before finally ordering it to trial in 2021, according to TMZ. Now, nearly a decade later, the trial is officially underway. While Kim has previously recounted the terrifying night to a judge, this will be her first time sharing the details before a jury, where twelve individuals are facing trial.

"They ask for money. I said I don't have any money," Kim recalled to her sisters in a 2017 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, per PEOPLE. "They dragged me out onto the hallway on top of the stairs. That's when I saw the gun clear, like clear as day. I was kind of looking at the gun, looking down back at the stairs."

She continued, "I was like, 'I have a split second in my mind to make this quick decision. Am I going to run down the stairs and either be shot in the back? It makes me so upset to think about it. Either they're going to shoot me in the back, or if I make it and they don't, if the elevator does not open in time, or the stairs are locked, then, like, I'm fucked. There's no way out.'"

The case was cracked three months after the robbery when PEOPLE reported that 17 individuals had been arrested across France. Seven were later released, four were quickly indicted, and the remaining six were charged that same month.

Looking back on the life-altering event, Kim told Ellen DeGeneres in 2017, "I know this sounds crazy, but I know that was meant to happen to me. I really feel like things happen in your life to teach you things … It was probably no secret, and you see it on the show—I was being flashy and I was definitely materialistic before."