Florida Man in Ronald McDonald Costume Fights Police, Not Hunger

When I was a little kid, Ronald McDonald was my hero. I took my Ronald doll everywhere, especially to McDonald’s. My whole room was clown-themed. I even had the little Fisher-Price McDonald’s playset, and I’d make Ronald serve Happy Meals to Little People all day. That red-haired clown was everything to me.

So yeah, it hurt when McDonald’s decided to ditch him around 2016. Why? Because some random weirdos were dressing up like clowns and scaring people. That had nothing to do with Ronald! He wasn’t hiding in the woods with a knife—he was handing out fries and fun.

Things seemed to cool down over the years. The creepy clown trend kind of disappeared. I even started to hope that Ronald might come back. Like, we just got the Grimace Shake last year, and that felt like a sign. Maybe Ronald would show up next, smiling and bringing back Happy Meals like the old days..

But then this happens.

Wrong Ronald McDonald:

According to FOX13, some dude dressed up like Ronald McDonald—well, kind of—shows up at a shopping center in Florida after being banned from the place. Not only is he breaking the rules, he’s also trying to fight the cops. Instead of the golden arches on his suit, he’s rocking a skull patch. That’s not Ronald. That’s a straight-up evil imposter.

Now people are gonna keep thinking clowns are creepy. This guy is the problem. He had a red nose and clown clothes, but he wasn’t spreading happiness—he was getting arrested with a weapon in his pocket. Great. Just what Ronald’s reputation needed.