This Day in Top 40 History: March 28

March 28 has seen Lady Gaga's birth, notable performances, and Justin Bieber's trouble with customs.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

There were some long-standing hits in the charts on March 28:

2020: "Slide" by H.E.R spent 15 weeks in the Top 40 on March 28. Lil Baby's "Whoa" spent 12 weeks, and Drake's "Life Is Good," eight weeks.

"Slide" by H.E.R spent 15 weeks in the Top 40 on March 28. Lil Baby's "Whoa" spent 12 weeks, and Drake's "Life Is Good," eight weeks. 2022: All songs on Cardi B's debut album, Invasion of Privacy, received a platinum or higher rating from the Recording Industry Association of America. According to Billboard, she's the first female artist to have this many songs achieve this honorary rating.

2024: Niall Horan, a former member of the all-boy band One Direction, performed at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, Netherlands, as a wrap for his two-night stint at this venue.

Cultural Milestones

When a pop star is born and becomes wildly successful, we feel their impact and influence:

1986: Lady Gaga was born on March 28 in New York City, her real name, Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta. She rose to fame after performing at nightclubs and writing music for stars such as Britney Spears and New Kids on the Block. She remains one of the Top 40's greatest singers, songwriters, and performers.

2024: Superstar Drake played at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, as part of the Big as the What? leg of hisIt's All a Blur tour. Drake is one of the most influential musicians ever, even though he began as a child actor on the television show Degrassi.

Notable Recordings and Performances

We saw several outstanding performances on March 28:

2023: Singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran performed at the Ovo Hydro arena in Glasgow, Scotland. This appearance was a stop on his tour to support his new and sixth studio album, Subtract. Sheeran is best known for his hit single “Shape of You.”

2024: Multiplatinum award singer Kane Brown played the John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia, for his In the Air tour. Brown is known for his hits "Miles on It" and "Bury Me in Georgia."

2024: Bad Bunny, with his Latin-inspired music, played the first night of three at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. These appearances were part of his Most Wanted tour.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The Ed Sullivan Show aired live for the last time on March 28, and Justin Bieber ran into a bit of trouble.

1971: The final original episode of The Ed Sullivan Show aired on TV. Notable artists who appeared on the variety show during its 23-year run include Tony Bennett, Petula Clark, Bobby Darin, and Paul Anka.

2013: Singer Justin Bieber ran into trouble at German customs when his monkey, Mally, was seized. The pint-sized capuchin monkey was eventually transferred to the German state on May 21 as Bieber surrendered ownership of her.