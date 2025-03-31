Frida Plans to Launch Breast Milk Ice Cream in Nine Months

Frida is getting ready to release an ice cream that tastes like breast milk, with a launch date set to match a full pregnancy term. No other big company in the baby products market has ever tried something this daring.

The ice cream will copy breast milk's nutrition profile, including things like Omega-3 fats, lactose, iron, and calcium. While the details are still secret, the company hasn't said whether they'll use real breast milk in the recipe.

This unexpected product is meant to help sell more of their hand-operated breast pumps. They're going with pink and white packaging to match their other products.

Research shows most moms - around 70% - have tried their own milk. Now, anyone who's ever been curious about the taste can try it without actually drinking human milk.

A PR spokesperson told People Magazine this is a real product launch, shooting down rumors that it's just for publicity.

This isn't the first time someone's tried this. A London ice cream shop caused a stir in 2011 by selling "Baby Gaga" - made with actual human milk. Health officials quickly stopped sales over safety worries.

Celebrities have weighed in on tasting breast milk. Both Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Ashley Graham have talked openly about trying their own milk.

This kind of bold marketing is typical for Frida. In 2020, they made headlines when TV networks turned down their Oscar ad for being too graphic.