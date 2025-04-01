ContestsEvents
Luke Bryan Coming To JetBlue Park In Fort Myers

Luke Bryan: Country Song Came On Tour JetBlue Park at Fenway South on Saturday, June 14th with special guests Conner Smith, Ashland Craft, Adrien Nunez and DJ Rock Listen to…

LiveNation

Luke Bryan: Country Song Came On Tour

JetBlue Park at Fenway South on Saturday, June 14th with special guests Conner Smith, Ashland Craft, Adrien Nunez and DJ Rock

Listen to B1039 all this week to win tickets to the show

Tickets on sale Friday, April 4th at 10am

Material Terms - On Air

  • How to enter: Listen to Win
  • Dates of contest: 4/1/25 - 4/4/25
  • How winner is being selected: Caller 18
  • When the winner is being selected: 6a-2p
  • How many times a person can enter: 1
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners are being selected: 4
  • What the prize is: 2 tickets
  • What the prize value is: $102.50
  • Who is providing the prize: Live Nation

ConcertJetblue ParkLuke Bryan
Diana BeasleyEditor
