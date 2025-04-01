Luke Bryan Sets JetBlue Park Concert Date for Summer 2025

Luke Bryan will take the stage at JetBlue Park in Lee County this summer. His "Country Song Came On" tour hits the venue June 14, 2025, with four opening acts getting the crowd going.

The Red Sox spring training stadium features special guests Conner Smith, Ashland Craft, Adrien Nunez, and DJ Rock. Super fans can grab seats early through a special presale starting April 1 at 8 a.m. and ending April 3 at 5 p.m.

Regular tickets go on sale April 4 at 10 a.m. This 11,000-seat baseball stadium has hosted games since 2012, but now it's getting ready to become a concert venue.

Bryan chose this Florida stop as part of his 30-show North American tour. The tour's name comes directly from his latest album "Mind of a Country Boy."

This comes after his busy 2024 schedule, which combined arena shows with his Farm Tour stops. Fans will fill both regular seats and spaces near the park's version of Fenway's Green Monster.

It's a new direction for the baseball complex, which usually rings with the sound of baseball during Red Sox spring training. The builders made sure to include features that match the team's famous Boston home.