Mighty Mussels Announce Saturday Special Events, Bluey Characters Coming for 2025 Season

The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels are spicing up their 2025 season by loading their Saturday home games with new entertainment. Families can meet Bluey and Bingo at Hammond Stadium as part of the weekend fun on April 12.

Fans can grab tickets ranging from $12 to $17. A portion of the proceeds, $5 from each ticket, goes to Blessings in a Backpack, helping provide weekend meals to Southwest Florida kids in need.

The Minor League team opens its season away at Palm Beach on April 4 before heading back home on April 8 to face Tampa. Their full schedule includes 132 games, split evenly between home and away contests at Lee Health Sports Complex.

The team will see plenty of its rivals this season. They'll face off against Tampa 24 times while squaring up with Dunedin for 21 games. Games against Bradenton, Clearwater, and Lakeland fill out the calendar with 18 matchups each.