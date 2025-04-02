FGCU Asks for $21.8M From State To Support Students and Upgrade Campus

Florida Gulf Coast University is asking for $21.8 million from state leaders to improve programs and renovate buildings. The money would refresh outdated facilities and create new spaces to accommodate growing student numbers.

Enrollment reached a record 16,212 students this year at the Fort Myers campus. The school plans to upgrade Reed Hall and the Wilson G. Bradshaw Library, along with establishing a career preparation hub to help graduates find jobs.

The school is seeing wins across departments. Education students achieved a 100% pass rate on state exams, while nursing graduates led Florida on national tests two years in a row, which is something no other state school has done.

On March 25, 2025, FGCU held Capitol Day, underscoring the urgent need for legislative support to empower students and strengthen the regional economy.