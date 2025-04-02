Morgan Wallen Drops ‘Get Me to God’s Country’ Merch After Viral ‘SNL’ Moment

Morgan Wallen is turned a viral moment into merch! The singer is now selling hats and t-shirts on his official website featuring the phrase “Get Me to God’s Country.” But this isn’t just any random slogan—it’s the quote that’s become linked to his dramatic and unexpected exit from Saturday Night Live on March 29. Wallen was the night’s musical guest, while Anora Oscar winner Mikey Madison hosted.

Typically, at the end of the show, the host and musical guest stick around to hug and celebrate with the cast. Not this time. Wallen peaced out early, leaving fans and viewers wondering: Was he upset with SNL? The plot thickened when he later posted a photo of a private jet on his Instagram story with the caption: “Get me to God’s country.”

Social media went wild with speculation that Wallen had beef with SNL. But according to Variety, there was no bad blood. A source told the outlet that Wallen had a great time on the show and meant no harm by either his quick exit or his Instagram post. However, the report also revealed that SNL had invited Wallen to be in a pre-taped music sketch for the episode—but he said no. Instead, Joe Jonas stepped in.

Kenan Thompson, a longtime SNL cast member, later shared his thoughts with Entertainment Weekly. He admitted Wallen’s exit “felt abrupt” and wasn’t sure if the singer “was really feeling a certain kind of way” about the show.

“I thought maybe he had to go to the potty or something,” Thompson joked. “It’s definitely a spike in the norm. We’re so used to everybody just turning around and high-fiving us, everybody’s saying, ‘Good job, good job, good job.’ So when there’s a departure from that, it’s like, hmm, I wonder what that’s about?”

He also questioned Wallen’s Instagram caption: “The ‘God’s country’ of it all is strange because it’s like, what are you trying to say? You trying to say that we are not in God’s country? We’re not all in God’s country? We’re not all under God’s umbrella? That’s not necessarily my favorite. But whatever. Moving on, we got a new show. We got Jack Black this week.”