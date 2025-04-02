ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Morgan Wallen Drops ‘Get Me to God’s Country’ Merch After Viral ‘SNL’ Moment

Morgan Wallen is turned a viral moment into merch! The singer is now selling hats and t-shirts on his official website featuring the phrase “Get Me to God’s Country.” But…

Kayla Morgan
Morgan Wallen performs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club, long sleeve black shirt and hat with microphone by mouth
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Morgan Wallen is turned a viral moment into merch! The singer is now selling hats and t-shirts on his official website featuring the phrase “Get Me to God’s Country.” But this isn’t just any random slogan—it’s the quote that’s become linked to his dramatic and unexpected exit from Saturday Night Live on March 29. Wallen was the night’s musical guest, while Anora Oscar winner Mikey Madison hosted.

Typically, at the end of the show, the host and musical guest stick around to hug and celebrate with the cast. Not this time. Wallen peaced out early, leaving fans and viewers wondering: Was he upset with SNL? The plot thickened when he later posted a photo of a private jet on his Instagram story with the caption: “Get me to God’s country.”

Social media went wild with speculation that Wallen had beef with SNL. But according to Variety, there was no bad blood. A source told the outlet that Wallen had a great time on the show and meant no harm by either his quick exit or his Instagram post. However, the report also revealed that SNL had invited Wallen to be in a pre-taped music sketch for the episode—but he said no. Instead, Joe Jonas stepped in.

Kenan Thompson, a longtime SNL cast member, later shared his thoughts with Entertainment Weekly. He admitted Wallen’s exit “felt abrupt” and wasn’t sure if the singer “was really feeling a certain kind of way” about the show.

“I thought maybe he had to go to the potty or something,” Thompson joked. “It’s definitely a spike in the norm. We’re so used to everybody just turning around and high-fiving us, everybody’s saying, ‘Good job, good job, good job.’ So when there’s a departure from that, it’s like, hmm, I wonder what that’s about?”

He also questioned Wallen’s Instagram caption: “The ‘God’s country’ of it all is strange because it’s like, what are you trying to say? You trying to say that we are not in God’s country? We’re not all in God’s country? We’re not all under God’s umbrella? That’s not necessarily my favorite. But whatever. Moving on, we got a new show. We got Jack Black this week.”

No matter what happened that night, Wallen is rolling with it—and cashing in. His new album, I’m the Problem, drops on May 16, 2025. Let’s see if he’s got more surprises in store!

Morgan Wallen
Kayla MorganAuthor
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Kendrick Lamar, Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga and Other Nominees for the 2025 Webby Awards
MusicKendrick Lamar, Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga and Other Nominees for the 2025 Webby Awards
Fans Think Drake’s ‘Nokia’ Video Is Packed With Kendrick Disses
MusicFans Think Drake’s ‘Nokia’ Video Is Packed With Kendrick DissesKayla Morgan
This Day in Top 40 History: April 2
MusicThis Day in Top 40 History: April 2Kristina Hall
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect