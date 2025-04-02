The Easter Bunny’s Speaks on Florida’s Easter Crisis

Lately, parents across Southwest Florida have been hitting the panic button. Between rising egg prices and a global chocolate shortage, I keep hearing the same question: “What’s going to happen to Easter?” To get some answers, I decided to go right to the source... The Easter Bunny himself.

I caught up with the Bunny earlier this week. He admitted right off the bat that things are looking, well, a little scrambled. Egg prices have jumped almost 300% in the last few years, thanks to inflation, supply chain issues, and last year’s outbreak of avian flu. “It’s got me hopping mad,” the Bunny told me. “Eggs have always been my go-to, but this year I might have to start treating them like Fabergé.”

On top of the egg situation, there’s the chocolate problem. Cocoa bean shortages, mostly caused by bad weather and crop diseases in major cocoa-producing regions, are forcing candy companies to raise prices or reduce portions. The Bunny didn’t sugarcoat it. “It’s not great. Chocolate’s a core part of my operation,” he said. “Kids want chocolate bunnies, not carrot sticks.”

Easter Alternatives:

But the Bunny isn’t giving up. He’s exploring alternatives, like using smaller quail eggs. “They’re cute, they’re fancy, and honestly, they fit perfectly in tiny Florida baskets,” he joked. He also mentioned hearing chatter about local iguana eggs. “I’m just saying, if it comes to it... I’ve got options,” he said with a wink.

So, what does this all mean for Florida's Easter? Here's the truth: Yes, things might cost a little more this year. Eggs, candy, all of it. But if you’re a parent worrying about whether Easter will still feel like Easter, I’ll tell you what the Bunny told me... The magic isn’t about the size of the chocolate bunny or the price of eggs. It’s about the smiles on the kids faces, and the family time spent together.