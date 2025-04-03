Boba shops are all the rage right now and a new one just opened in Fort Myers.

It's funny when you think about how over the years things change. The go-to date with friends used to always be going out for coffee, then it changed to getting fro-yo with shops that popped up everywhere, and now it's boba. I hear all the time girls talking at the gym "hey, let's go grab boba after this!" There are a lot of great spots in Southwest Florida and a brand new boba spot is now open in Fort Myers. Not only do they have a great menu, but the decor is adorable too.

Marija/BBGI

A New Boba Spot Is Now Open In Fort Myers

When you have your usual routes to work, taking the kids to school, to the gym, to the grocery store, you kind of start to drive on auto-pilot. But it's smart to look around because new things are always opening up around town. And I noticed the other day that a new boba shop opened in Fort Myers and I had to try it. I stopped drinking coffee about a year ago, so tea has become a go-to for me. A good milk tea with sweet, chewy tapioca hits the spot for me every time.

Tsaocaa & Hibachi is now open serving a variety of bubble teas and offering a menu of delicious sounding food. Because they just opened, they're offering buy 1 get 1 free, so I tried the Brown Sugar Milk Black Tea and the Thai Milk Black Tea and I added amber bubble to both. Their tapioca was warm and gooey, just the way I like it. Both were delicious and I like that you can customize the sweetness to your taste. In addition to the milk teas, they also have brewed tea, fruit mojitos and coconut drinks.

Marija/BBGI

And because hibachi is in their name, you know there is food available. I had already had lunch, so I skipped food on this visit, but I'm excited to go back and sample the menu. They have a variety of appetizers from dumplings, shumai and coconut shrimp, a hibachi menu, Korean hot dogs and Korean fried chicken.