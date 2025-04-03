Construction Company Sues Fort Myers Over $800,000 Rachel Statue Restoration Project

Neubert Construction initiated a lawsuit against Fort Myers after the city council ended negotiations about finishing the restoration of the Rachel at the Well statue in February 2025.

The price tag jumped to $800,000 when the city added new rules to follow. The increase came from requiring constant supervision and needing to put a construction trailer in the tight work area.

The 100-year-old statue stands at Edison Park's entrance, with damaged columns and storm-twisted fencing around it. While workers fixed the main statue after Hurricane Ian hit, the surrounding areas remain unrepaired.

Neubert isn't suing for cash — they just want to stop the city from bringing in other contractors, allowing them to explain things in court.