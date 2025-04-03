Construction Company Sues Fort Myers Over $800,000 Rachel Statue Restoration Project
Neubert Construction initiated a lawsuit against Fort Myers after the city council ended negotiations about finishing the restoration of the Rachel at the Well statue in February 2025. The price tag jumped to $800,000 when the…
Neubert Construction initiated a lawsuit against Fort Myers after the city council ended negotiations about finishing the restoration of the Rachel at the Well statue in February 2025.
The price tag jumped to $800,000 when the city added new rules to follow. The increase came from requiring constant supervision and needing to put a construction trailer in the tight work area.
The 100-year-old statue stands at Edison Park's entrance, with damaged columns and storm-twisted fencing around it. While workers fixed the main statue after Hurricane Ian hit, the surrounding areas remain unrepaired.
Neubert isn't suing for cash — they just want to stop the city from bringing in other contractors, allowing them to explain things in court.
The city hasn't gotten the lawsuit papers yet. In the meantime, officials are trying to figure out more cost-effective ways to finish the restoration. Fort Myers has one month to respond.