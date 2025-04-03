Four Major 2024 Hurricane Names Retired After 370 Deaths, $112 Billion in Damage

Weather officials removed Beryl, Helene, Milton, and John from future storm lists after these hurricanes killed 370 people and caused $112 billion in damage in 2024.

Beryl, Helene and Milton will be replaced in the 2030 Atlantic hurricane season by Brianna, Holly and Miguel. John will be replaced by Jake in the 2030 Eastern Pacific hurricane season.

Beryl made history in July as the earliest Category-5 Atlantic hurricane ever recorded. Its powerful 165 mph winds ripped through Texas and Louisiana, generating 65 tornadoes and leaving millions without power. The storm ended up killing 68 people.

Helene slammed into Florida's Big Bend in September with winds reaching 140 mph. The hurricane dropped an incredible 30 inches of rain across southeastern states. Western North Carolina was hit hardest, with 106 people dying as floodwaters rushed through valleys and towns. Damage reached $78 billion.

Milton hit near Sarasota packing 120 mph winds that battered Florida. This Category-3 storm caused $34.3 billion in damage. Multiple tornadoes added to the destruction as deaths reached 23.

Hurricane John inched along Mexico's coast in September. The slow-moving Category-3 storm set off massive mudslides, destroying buildings and killing 30 people.

These names now join a list of 97 retired Atlantic hurricanes since 1954. New names will replace them in future years.

In North Carolina's mountains, Helene dumped historic amounts of rain - 30 inches in some areas. Small streams became violent rivers, breaking all previous flood records.

Besides its strong winds, Beryl caused the third-largest tropical tornado outbreak ever seen. Utility workers labored non-stop to get power back on across huge areas.

Milton caught forecasters off guard by growing from a mild Category 1 to a powerful Category 3 in just 18 hours. Coastal areas faced storm surges over 12 feet high.

In Mexico, John's mudslides isolated entire communities. Three states had roads wiped out and bridges destroyed. Cut-off areas had to wait days for help to reach them.