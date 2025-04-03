Lee County Scholarship Program Reaches 10-Year Milestone With $80,000 in Student Support

On March 30, 2025, 16 Lee County students were awarded $80,000 in scholarships from the Boston Red Sox Foundation, celebrating 10 years of helping local students pursue higher education. The spring training game became a memorable celebration for these students.

"This is always one of our favorite games of the year because we get to celebrate these local students and their accomplishments on the field in front of all our Spring Training fans," said Brennan Whitley, director, Florida Events and Operations, Boston Red Sox, in a prepared statement to Cape Coral Breeze. "These students have obviously worked incredibly hard and our Red Sox Foundation members that review the applications each year say it's not an easy process to pick just one recipient because so many are deserving."

Top performer Katrina Placencia achieved an impressive 5.86 GPA and expressed gratitude for the scholarship that will help alleviate her financial burdens. JROTC brigade commander and valedictorian Adrielle Costa is headed to Duke University, where she'll pursue biomedical engineering with help from the scholarship. Alexandra Flores, who hopes to become a nurse, explained how this money helps make college possible.

The foundation also includes a $5,000 scholarship for charter and ALS school students, helping to include talented students from various educational backgrounds among the recipients.