New Superman Trailer: Everything I Hoped For (and Then Some)

I grew up obsessed with Superman. I ran around the house with a cape around my neck, and popped all the buttons on my dads shirts ripping them open to change into the man of steel. So when James Gunn dropped the trailer for his new Superman movie, I pretty much stopped everything and hit play. And wow. I already want to see it three times. In theaters. With popcorn. This thing looks AMAZING.

The trailer opens in the snow. Superman’s down—like, really down. He’s hurt, he’s freezing, and honestly, things look bad. But who comes to the rescue? Not Batman, not Wonder Woman, but Krypto. Yes, Krypto the Superdog! He sniffs him out in the middle of nowhere, picks him up, and runs him back to the Fortress of Solitude. (If my dog could do half of that, I’d forgive him for peeing on my shoes.)

Then it gets even cooler—literally. Superman is carried inside by these giant robots. But wait—they’re not just robots. They’re robots in capes. And you know when a robot wears a cape, it means business. They gently carry Superman over and heal him using what I can only describe as the world’s biggest magnifying glass, blasting him with yellow sunlight. Science? Magic? Kryptonian spa treatment? Who knows. Who cares. It looks awesome.

And right when you’re thinking, “Can this get any better?”—bam—the music kicks in. Not just any music. The original Superman theme. Yep, the one from the Christopher Reeve movies. Or at least something super close to it. Instant goosebumps.`

We also get a quick look at the villain. And it’s...a kaiju? Like, a giant dragon-lizard-monster stomping through Metropolis. Superman fighting Godzilla? Sign me up.

But wait, there’s more! Lex Luthor makes an appearance, looking like he’s up to no good (obviously). And we also get to see other heroes—Hawkgirl, Mr. Terrific, and Guy Gardner (yes, that Green Lantern with the terrible haircut). So yeah, this isn’t just a solo Superman movie—it’s setting up a whole new world.

As someone who named his daughter Kara Zor-El (yes, really), you better believe I’m hyped for Superman. This movie feels like it’s made for fans like me. And for the record, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is coming after this, so the House of El is seriously winning right now.